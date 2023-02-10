The Serie A Table Ahead Of Friday Night Match As AC Milan Hosts Torino

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Friday Night Match

AC Milan vs Torino

With yet another derby loss last weekend, Serie A champions AC Milan will try to halt their losing skid on Friday when they host Torino at San Siro.

A struggling Milan team desperately wanted to win last Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina against their local rivals, Inter Milan, but only a few weeks after losing to them 3-0 in the Supercoppa Italiana, they were forced to swallow yet another bitter pill.

Torino had a spectacular victory on their most recent trip to the second city, in the Coppa Italia round of 16. They also ended Milan’s 17-game unbeaten road streak with a 2-1 victory in their first matchup in Turin.

The Serie A Table Ahead Of Friday Night Match

The Rossoneri have lost four of their previous five games since being defeated by their opponents in the Coppa Italia, and they are far behind in the title race and will have to battle to place inside the top four.

Resourceful (

)