The Serie A Table After Yesterday’s Result As Juventus Move Up To 10th

Yesterday’s Result

Salernitana 0-3 Juventus

In the first half, Salernitana came out strong and relentlessly pressed Juventus last night. They had good play control, but they weren’t very good in the last third. Vlahovic shifted the tide in favor of the visitors when he converted a penalty in the 26th minute. Miretti won the penalty after Nicolussi was fouled, and the striker made the conversion from 12 yards out before being carried off late in the half. After a terrible opening attempt by Vlahovic, Kostic extended Juventus’ lead late in the half by squeezing the ball past Ochoa. After the Serbian attacker scored his second goal in the 47th minute, the Bianconeri prevailed in the game.

The final Serie A table after yesterday’s result

With the win, Juventus climbs to 10th place in the standings, while Salernitana remains in 16th place, seven points above the relegation zone. Salernitana’s future Serie A game will be played at Verona when Juventus hosts Fiorentina.

