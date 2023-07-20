SPORT

The Scorer Of The First Goal In The 2023 Women’s World Cup Tournament

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read

The 2023 Women’s World Cup tournament kicked off this morning with New Zealand and Norway playing the opening game of the tournament.

New Zealand won this game, courtesy of Hannah Wilkinson’s strike to give them the needed 3 points. This was the first game New Zealand was winning in a World Cup tournament in their history.

They struggled very hard and succeeded to protect the lead till the end of the game. They even had a chance to make it 2-0 close to the end of the game, but Ria Percival missed the penalty that was awarded to New Zealand. Jacqui Hand assisted the only goal of the game, which was scored by Hannah Wilkinson, and this goal was celebrated by 42,000 home supporters.

Hannah Wilkinson was a threat to the opposition throughout the game and almost gave an assist to Ria Percival, who shot the ball off target.

This is New Zealand’s first World Cup victory in history, after 16 attempts.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

Simplegist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

AUS VS IRE: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

3 mins ago

Transfer News: Danjuma close to joining Everton, Aubameyang doing medicals ahead of Marseille move

13 mins ago

Five Chelsea Youngsters That Showed They Are Ready For The First Team Against Wrexham

25 mins ago

CHE vs BHA: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Matchup

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button