The Results Of UCL Round Of 16 First Leg Has Shown That EPL Might Not Be The Best League In Europe

They call the English Premier League the best League in the World but, the clubs that are representing the English Top-flight League on the European stage have been getting humiliated this season.

This season in the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool have been humiliated twice, recording their top 2 biggest defeats in their history in the UEFA Champions League. In September, Italian Serie A Leader Napoli thrashed Liverpool in their UCL opener for this season at Naples by 4-1.

At that time, the defeat was Liverpool’s biggest in the UEFA Champions League but, Real Madrid have gone ahead to pile more woes on the the Reds.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur made it to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League but, their results against their European counterparts in the knockout rounds of the UCL have shown that Premier League clubs are not that mighty.

Last week, Chelsea travelled to Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund while AC Milan hosted Tottenham Hotspurs in Italy. The Two Premier League clubs lost the game as Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea by 1-0 while AC Milan got the same result against Tottenham Hotspur.

On Tuesday evening, Liverpool were humiliated at Anfield Stadium by Real Madrid. The Reds secured a two-goal lead in the game before Real Madrid replied by scoring 5 goals at Anfield.

Manchester City didn’t lose their UCL encounter against Rb Leipzig on Wednesday but, they were unable to win as the German club held them to a 1-1 draw.

Right now, the chance of any Premier League clubs making it beyond the Round of 16 of UCL this season is slim.

