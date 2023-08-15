The Remarkable Journey Of The Four Semi Finalists At The On Going Fifa Women World Cup

The 2023 Women’s World Cup semi-finals are upon us, featuring Spain vs. Sweden and England vs. co-hosts Australia.

These thrilling matchups promise to be full of excitement and are the culmination of a journey for each team to reach the last four.

Spain, despite a history of controversies, has focused on the field.

In Group C, they secured a 3-0 victory against Costa Rica and dominated Zambia 5-0 before a 4-0 loss to Japan.

In the knockouts, they defeated Switzerland 5-1 and barely overcame the Netherlands 2-1 in extra time.

Spain’s star Salma Paralluelo, a young talent, is one to watch.

Sweden triumphed over strong teams in Group G – South Africa, Italy, and Argentina.

Their journey continued with a dramatic penalty shootout against the United States, and they overcame Japan 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Amanda Ilestedt, an impressive defender, has showcased her attacking prowess, scoring four goals in the tournament.

Australia, as co-hosts, has been fueled by home support.

After a rocky start in Group B with a win over Ireland and a loss to Nigeria, they secured a crucial 4-0 win against Canada.

In the knockout stages, they beat Denmark 2-0 and triumphed over France in a tense penalty shootout.

Star striker Sam Kerr’s return to fitness adds to their threat.

England’s journey had its challenges. In Group D, they secured narrow 1-0 wins against Haiti and Denmark, followed by a resounding 6-1 victory over China.

The team faced adversity against Nigeria, barely surviving on penalties after extra time.

In the quarters, they came from behind to defeat Colombia 2-1.

Alex Greenwood’s defensive prowess has been pivotal for England’s success.

As the semi-finals approach, all eyes are on these four teams, each with their own strengths and stories.

Spain’s redemption quest, Sweden’s momentum, Australia’s home advantage, and England’s resilience set the stage for two captivating clashes.

The final destination of the 2023 Women’s World Cup awaits, promising an exciting climax to a remarkable tournament.

