The record Marcus Rashford will set if he scores against Reading in the FA Cup

Marcus Rashford has been in sensational form for Manchester United this season. He’s currently the club’s top scorer with 17 goals and six assists in all competitions this season. With United taking on Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup later tonight at Old Trafford, the England International has the chance to set a record for himself if he finds the back of the net at any time in the game.

For context, Rashford has now scored in nine consecutive home games for the Red Devils this season, a goal against Reading will see him become the first man in United history to score in 10 consecutive fixtures at the Theatre of Dreams. The 25 year old equalled Dennis Viollet’s long-standing record of scoring in nine successive home matches when he crouched to send home the winner in the recent Manchester derby. Legendary United goalscorer Viollet, who scored 179 goals in 293 games between 1952 and 1962, set his record in the opening few months of the 1959/60 season.

Teddy Sheringham did score for nine games in a row back in the 2000/01 season, but he missed a home fixture against Leeds United during that phase. However, if Rashford delivers against Reading, he will stand alone as the club’s record-holder. The FA Cup is among the four trophies United are looking to win this season and so, they should be able to comfortably dispatch Reading to keep to their quadruple hopes alive.

