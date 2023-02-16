The reason why Todd Boehly and Co cannot sack Graham Potter as Chelsea Manager

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite the current poor form which has led to some disappointing results and calls from some sections of Chelsea’s fan base for the removal of Graham Potter as Chelsea Manager, that might not happen anytime soon.

Firstly, Chelsea’s current hierarchy are willing to play the patience game with Potter and give him time to turn around the situation at Stamford Bridge but with each passing game, that is looking highly unlikely.

Also, Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly and his co partner, Behdad Eghbali know very well that they gave Potter a long term contract and any decision to relieve him of his duties now will lead them to pay him off with a huge sum which might no really affect them but could set a bad precedence at Chelsea.

Finally, all the new Player signings made which cost Chelsea over 600 million pounds were specifically down for Graham Potter and sacking him could mean destroying everything because the new Manager coming in might want his own team and not this one that have really underwhelmed.

What is your opinion?

