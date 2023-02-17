The reason why Graham Potter should stop playing Kai Havertz as Chelsea’s striker

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have had a common problem and conundrum all season and that is the fact that the Blues or Stamford Bridge club cannot score goals and this has been the story of their season.

Chelsea have two out and out strikers currently at the team, one is Pierre emerick Aubameyang who looks like he is heading out of the club after being dropped out of the Champions league squad. The second striker is January Transfer signing from Molde, David Datro Fofana. The Player has not been given enough chances by Graham Potter to show what he can do.

Graham Potter has however decided to keep playing a Player whose most effective position on the pitch is still a myth, Kai Havertz as Chelsea’s top striker, a move which has kept coming back to bite the Blues and their ability to score goals.

The German attacker has shown time and time again through his performances that he is not a striker but Potter keeps playing him in that position, a move that looks baffling.

It is either Chelsea look for someone else to fill that role and Potter must stop playing Havertz in that position or the Blues problems in front of goal will remain.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)