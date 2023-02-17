The reason why Chelsea must not give Mason Mount what he wants in new contract

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea and Mason Mount’s representatives are currently locked in negotiations over a new deal for the English Midfielder. The Player has less than 2 years on his current deal hence why Chelsea are looking to give him a new contract.

However, there is a problem with Manager, Graham Potter even admitting that the situation is complicated. Mount wants more financial incentives in the new deal being offered by Chelsea hence why the delay in him deciding to accept the new contract offer.

Chelsea should not bulge and give into Mount’s demands because based on performances especially this season, he has been disappointing for a Player that was Chelsea’s Player of the year in the last two seasons. If he wants more pay, he should be deserving of it base in what he does on the pitch for Chelsea.

If that is not the case then Chelsea should listen to other club’s offers for the Player if he, Mount and his camp refuses to accept the current new deal being offered to him.

What is your opinion ?

