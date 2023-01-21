The reason why Chelsea is signing a new Attacking frontline during this January Transfer window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of PSV Eindhoven attacker, Noni Madueke and with that deal set to completed, it will mean that Chelsea under Todd Boehly will have successfully signed an entire new attacking frontline in this January Transfer window.

The Blues started with securing Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid before beating Arsenal to the record signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shaktar Donetsk. Madueke now is the latest attacker to come in.

It is no surprise why Chelsea are going all out to change their attacking frontline during this January Transfer window as the current attackers in the team have largely disappointed and have failed to deliver hence why the Blues are where they are currently on the EPL table.

Club owner, Todd Boehly has reportedly gotten fed up with Chelsea’s current crop of attackers hence why he signed these new set of attackers that will hopefully come in and deliver goals on a consistent basis for Graham Potter’s team.

DatonyeVibes (

)