The reason why Arsenal value Eddie Nketiah as their number one striker

Arsenal are gradually marching their way towards EPL title victory and one of the reasons for this is the Players currently in the team. One of such Player is talented young English striker, Eddie Nketiah.

The attacker initially started this season as a second choice to Brazilian striker, Gabriel Jesus who got injured and Nketiah had to take his place in the starting lineup. Also remember that Nketiah signed a new deal ahead of this season where he was given the iconic number 14 shirt previously worn by Thierry Henry.

Arsenal clearly value Nketiah and his recent heroics for them against Man United in their crucial 3-2 win is a clear indication and validation of this trust they have on him.

Although not the prolific type of striker, Nketiah just knows how to be in the right position and at the right time, scoring very important goals that definitely helps Mikel Arteta’s team to win games.

What is your opinion?

