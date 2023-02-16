The reason why Arsenal should now be bothered about Man city in the EPL title race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester city are now the new League Leaders. The Citizens dethroned Arsenal at the top of the EPL table after a commanding 3-1 win over the Gunners in the EPL on Wednesday night.

It was a very important game for the two teams but Man City who saw the opportunity to overtake Arsenal on the table, took their chances and deservedly got the win against an Arsenal team that should be disappointed at their inability to stop Pep Guardiola’s team.

Few weeks ago, Arsenal were like 8 points ahead of City and had no cause to be scared about being overtaken at anytime by the defending EPL Champions but after a disappointing run of 3 games that saw Mikel Arteta’s team lose twice and draw once, Pep Guardiola and City who have not been convincing themselves this season are now the new League Leaders.

This is why Mikel Arteta and Arsenal should be bothered despite having one game in hand, when Man City go top, it is hard for them to drop, Liverpool can attest to this fact and City’s 4 EPL triumphs in the last 6 years is a testament.

Arsenal should be wary of this fact and must win their outstanding game to take over as League Leaders and do not look back in terms of winning their remaining games in order to emerge as EPL Champions this season. This is because it will be sad if after topping the EPL table for so long, Arsenal eventually bottle it and do not end up as Champions.

