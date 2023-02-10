The reason why Arsenal should not be bothered about Man City or Man United in EPL title race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal have undoubtedly set their eyes and goals on winning the EPL title this season and the Gunners will definitely push until it happens. However, Mikel Arteta’s team cannot deny that there are challengers following them closely.

Two of them includes the Manchester clubs, Man City and Man United. Both teams are not far off from the Gunners although Arsenal have up to two games in hand. Mikel Arteta’s team dropped points last week and they have not been at their best recently hence why the Gunners must rediscover themselves fast and start winning games to sustain their EPL title march.

However, Arsenal do not really need to worry about Man City or even Man United in the EPL title race because both teams can definitely not win all their remaining games and besides they both have other serious battles to face. Man City are battling to even remain in the EPL with all the allegations laid against them while Man United will be focusing on trying to win their first silverware in 8 years when they face Newcastle United in the Carabao cup final.

With all these distractions which do not affect Arsenal in any way, Mikel Arteta’s team can focus all their energy towards making an EPL title triumph dream a reality this season.

What is your opinion?

