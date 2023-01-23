The reason why Antony is not yet a Manchester United flop

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Brazilian winger, Antony is gradually been touted as a big money flop after his latest dull performance against Arsenal in the EPL where he was very ineffective.

Antony struggled to make any impact in the game and critics have started labelling him a waste of a transfer signing. This assertions are not fair and here is why the Brazilian is not yet a flop as many are opining that he is.

This season is Antony’s first season in England and although he ought to make an instant impact since he was brought in for big money, the Brazilian needs the grace of another full season to show his true capabilities.

With Antony’s current form, it is obviously clear that he is still adjusting to playing for Man United under Ten Hag and he needs more time to find his feet in order become a United star as many are hoping he would.

The Brazilian despite all these struggles has still scored 5 goals in all competitions for Man United this season which is not good enough but is not bad for his current level of adaptation to the EPL.

