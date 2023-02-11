The reason for Ivan Toney’s goal celebration against Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During one of the matches of match week 23 of the English Premier League between Arsenal and Brentford at Emirates Stadium, Ivan Toney pulled a stunt with his style of celebration after his equalizing goal saw the encounter ending in a 1-1 draw.

After a goalless first half at the Emirates Stadium, Leandro Trossard put the Gunners up front in the 66th minute after coming from the bench but his goal didn’t stand for long, as the visiting team leveled the scoreline after a beautiful aerial ball teamwork display that saw Ivan Toney finishing it in the 74th minute.

After his equalizing goal, Ivan Toney was seen running toward his side bench and collecting a jersey with the inscription “WE ARE ALL WITH YOU SERGI” to celebrate his goal. His colleagues engulfed him to join in the celebration.

Some football fans may be amazed by what the striker did. He didn’t mean any harm as he dedicated his goal to his teammate Sergi Canos, who lost her mother during the week.

Sergei Canos, is a Brentford player and has been with them since 2017 but is currently on loan at Greek side Olympiacos.

After extending their unbeaten record to the 10th game now in the Premier League, Brentford will meet with Crystal Palace in their next game to see if they can further extend the feat.

