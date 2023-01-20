The Qualities of Madueke that convinced Chelsea to sign him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English born of Nigerian descent attacker, Noni Madueke is set to sign for Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in a deal reportedly up to 30 million euros. The Player who has reportedly even completed his medicals and is set to be unveiled very soon.

Madueke is a talented young left footed winger who has attracted interest from several clubs just as his former teammate, Cody Gakpo did before he joined Liverpool. Madueke has played in the EPL before playing for the likes of Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur before he joined PSV.

Aside the clear talent which is obvious, he is fast, skillful and a great runner with the ball. The one problem is that he does not score goals and Chelsea also do not score goals themselves.

With an ability also go past his marker and also create chances for his teammates, these skill sets is what has convinced Chelsea to sign the Player and hope that he becomes a massive Player at Stamford Bridge.

