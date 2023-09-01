The Premier League’s Finest Right-Wingers of the 2023–24 Season

The Premier League is a breeding ground for some of the world’s most electrifying football talent, and the right-wing position is no exception. In the 2023–24 season, these five players have stood out as the crème de la crème of right-wingers, leaving fans spellbound with their skill, pace, and game-changing abilities.

5. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United):

Miguel Almirón’s flair and versatility make him a standout presence in the Newcastle United lineup. With his rapid pace and dribbling prowess, he has the ability to take on defenders and create goal-scoring opportunities out of thin air. Whether he’s delivering inch-perfect crosses or scoring stunning goals himself, Almirón’s dynamic playstyle makes him a potent threat on the right wing.

4. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur):

Dejan Kulusevski’s impact at Tottenham Hotspur has been nothing short of remarkable. As a young talent with immense potential, he has seamlessly integrated himself into the squad. His ability to combine skillful dribbling with precision passing and intelligent positioning has made him a valuable asset in Spurs’ attack. Kulusevski’s rapid development promises an exciting future for both him and the club.

3. Phil Foden (Manchester City):

Phil Foden’s rise to prominence at Manchester City has been a joy to witness. His football intelligence, close ball control, and flair make him an indispensable part of City’s attacking arsenal. Foden’s ability to dictate the tempo of the game, provide assists, and score crucial goals has solidified his status as one of the league’s premier right-wingers.

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal):

Bukayo Saka’s emergence as a top-class right-winger has been a revelation for Arsenal. Despite his young age, Saka possesses exceptional decision-making, dribbling skills, and vision. His contributions on the right flank, including precise crosses and incisive passes, have added a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack. Saka’s maturity and adaptability make him a standout performer week in and week out.

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool):

When it comes to right-wingers in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah’s name sits at the top of the list. The Liverpool talisman’s relentless goal-scoring ability, explosive pace, and exceptional positioning make him a nightmare for defenders. His innate knack for finding the back of the net and creating goal-scoring opportunities not only cements his place as the best right-winger but also as one of the league’s finest players overall.

