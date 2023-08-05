The Premier League teams with new captains this season

As the 2023/24 Premier League season approaches, several clubs are undergoing leadership changes with new captains at the helm. Manchester United and Liverpool are among the teams that have already confirmed their new captains, while Chelsea and Manchester City are still contemplating their choices.

At Chelsea, Cesar Azpilicueta’s emotional departure to Atletico Madrid has left a void in leadership. The experienced Thiago Silva seems the likely candidate to take over, serving as a perfect example for the young squad to follow. While Silva’s appointment might be short-term, Reece James appears to be a natural fit as the vice-captain.

Crystal Palace saw Luka Milivojevic’s departure, allowing Marc Guehi to step up as captain. The promising centre-back’s performance and commitment might persuade him to commit to the club’s long-term project.

Tottenham’s captaincy situation is uncertain with Hugo Lloris expressing his desire for a new challenge. If Harry Kane stays, he is likely to be the front-runner for captaincy, otherwise, it remains an open race among the remaining options.

Liverpool faced a double departure in Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Virgil van Dijk will now lead the team, with Trent Alexander-Arnold serving as the vice-captain.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan left for Barcelona, making Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, and Rodri potential captaincy contenders. Ruben Dias’ natural leadership qualities and vocal presence might give him an edge in the race.

At Manchester United, Harry Maguire was informed he would not captain the team this season, leaving the door open for Bruno Fernandes to take on the role. The Portugal international’s influence and dedication to winning make him a strong choice.

West Ham faces a captaincy decision after Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal. Tomas Soucek stands out as a safe choice, given his consistency and experience leading the Czech national team.

Finally, Wolves must adapt to life without Conor Coady, Ruben Neves, and Joao Moutinho. Dawson, with his uncompromising defending and dedication, could inspire the team during this transitional phase.

