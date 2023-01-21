The Premier League Table Ahead Of Sunday’s Fixtures, Including Man United’s Clash With Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the Premier League fixtures on Saturday, six games were played, including Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool.

Saturday’s Results

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Leicester 2-2 Brighton

Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa

West Ham 2-0 Everton

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle

The game between Liverpool and Chelsea ended in a scoreless tie. When he scored after just three minutes, Havertz believed he had given Chelsea the perfect start. However, VAR disallowed the goal. Alisson made a good save after being challenged by Badiashile, but Liverpool increased their pressure after the half. Mudryk, the newest addition to Chelsea, could only find the side netting after tame attempts from Gakpo and Nunez were both saved.

At London Stadium, West Ham defeated Everton 2-0 to win a crucial match for their Premier League playoff hopes. Jarrod Bowen scored twice in the first half to help the Hammers earn their first victory in eight games, lifting them out of the bottom three and up to position 15 in the rankings. Due to their poor performance in the last third and consequent loss, Everton’s status in the top division is in jeopardy.

Sundays Matches

Leeds United vs Brentford

Man City vs Wolves

Arsenal vs Man United

Arsenal and Manchester United play each other in a key Premier League game on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. Manchester United was the only team to defeat Arsenal in the Premier League this season, but the Gunners have gone 12 games without a loss following that 3-1 loss at Old Trafford in September. When Manchester City takes on Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, the difference between them and the league’s top teams may only be four points at that point.

After winning the derby last weekend, Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils, who trail Man City by three points, may have some serious title dreams of their own.

The Premier League table

