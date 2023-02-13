The Premier League Table Ahead Of Monday Night Match As Liverpool Host Everton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday’s Results

Leeds 0-2 Man United

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa

Yesterday, the two Manchester United clubs won their respective matches to close in on Arsenal at the top.

Monday night match

Liverpool vs Everton

On Monday night, Everton will travel just a short distance across Stanley Park to face Liverpool at Anfield in the second Merseyside Derby of the season. This meeting may serve as a springboard to start one team’s campaign because neither club has had much to be enthused about this season. With only one loss in the previous 25 Liverpool derbies, Liverpool remains the clear favorite heading into the game.

But Everton last won in front of a large crowd at Anfield in 1999, so there’s a high chance Liverpool can build on it if they manage to win the victory they are anticipated to get. They will need to improve on their performance from the earlier-season reverse encounter at Goodison Park, though.

Conor Coady’s goal was disallowed for a shaky offside judgment, allowing Liverpool to escape with a point, but the game ended in a scoreless draw thanks to VAR. There have been 12 scoreless draws in this game, which is a record for the Premier League.

The Premier League table ahead of Monday night match

A win for Liverpool will take them above Chelsea, while a win for Everton will lift them above the relegation zone.

