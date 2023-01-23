The Premier League Table Ahead Of Monday Night Match As Fulham Hosts 5th Placed Tottenham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Last night At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3-2 to earn a key victory in their bid to win the Premier League title. The teams engaged in a thrilling duel that lasted the entire time. Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the lead with a proficient run-and-shoot goal, and Eddie Nketiah answered with a header at the back post. With a magnificent long-range shot, Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead. However, the visitors took the lead back thanks to a header from Lisandrio Martinez after Aaron Ramsdale made a mistake. Yet another shocker came when Nketiah scored for Mikel Arteta’s club, diverting a Martin Odegaard shot past David de Gea for his second goal of the game.

Monday night match

Fulham vs Tottenham

The weekend’s games between London rivals Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur are scheduled to conclude on Monday night at Craven Cottage. After 20 games, there is a two-point difference between the two teams in the Premier League standings.

In their most recent meeting, Marco Silva’s squad fell to Newcastle United late in the game, losing 1-0, while the visitors lost to Manchester City in the middle of the week, losing 4-2 and lamenting individual mistakes.

The Premier League table

If Tottenham beat Fulham, they’ll still remain in 5th place, but a win for Fulham will drop Tottenham down the standings.

