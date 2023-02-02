The Premier League Table Ahead Of Matchweek 22 Fixtures, Including Arsenal’s Trip To Everton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Matchweek 22 Fixtures

Chelsea vs Fulham

Everton vs Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Leicester

Brentford vs Southampton

Brighton vs Bournemouth

Man United vs Crystal Palace

Wolves vs Liverpool

Newcastle vs West Ham

Nottinhagm Forest vs Leeds

Tottenham vs Man City

After a hectic end to Chelsea’s January transfer window, the Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham will take place on Friday night. The Blues spent more than £300 million in a single month, according to Football Transfers, but a significant improvement is still required for them to finish in the top four this year. This game is a rematch of the thrilling contest that Fulham won 2-1 at Craven Cottage three weeks ago when Chelsea’s Felix was sent off on his debut. The manager’s responsibility was somewhat lessened by victories against Crystal Palace and a scoreless draw at Anfield, but this is still a game that needs to be won for a team that has lately made significant purchases and is bizarrely down in 10th position.

Arsenal will open the day on Saturday with a trip to a struggling Everton side. If Arsenal wins, it will put them ahead of Manchester City with 8 points. Man City are in second place and are not playing until Sunday, when they travel to fifth-place Tottenham.

Arsenal’s momentum this season has been impressive given the fact Gabriel Jesus has been out for up to 8 weeks and the Gunners have not seen the best of Smith Rowe as well, but they still top the table as the second phase of the season begins at Everton.

Before Newcastle hosts West Ham, five matches will be played at the same time, including Liverpool’s trip to Wolves and Crystal Palace’s trip to Old Trafford to face Man United.

Man United are level on points with Newcastle but have a goal difference advantage. Not that Manchester United have not been scoring goals, but their defense is porous, to say the least.

