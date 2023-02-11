The Possible Reason Why Bellingham Wants To Snub Chelsea And Real Madrid For Liverpool Next Summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Christian Falk, the Head Of Football Of Sport Bild, a German Sport publication, Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham has stated that he prefers a move to Liverpool next summer to joining Chelsea or Real Madrid.

The Young Midfielder has been in high demand since the beginning of this season and his Market value rise up after his performance at the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar, according to Transfer Market.

Borussia Dortmund is open to releasing the Midfielder next summer but the Club has failed to put a price tag on Jude Bellingham. It’s expected that his transfer will cost at least £120million next summer.

Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with the England International but, it seems Jude Bellingham has made the decision about which club to join next summer when he leaves Borussia Dortmund.

One would have thought that Jude Bellingham will choose Real Madrid since they have a rich history and have attained recent success in the world but Jude Bellingham wants Liverpool instead.

In my opinion, I think Jude Bellingham wants to join Liverpool because that’s where he’s needed most and he’s going to get a lot of playing time.

Liverpool’s Midfield is currently in disarray as most of their Players are currently injured while the ones that are available are not in good form. Jude Bellingham will instantly get into Liverpool’s starting lineup right now.

This won’t be the case at Real Madrid and Chelsea. Real Madrid has Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric and other Stars in their midfield.

Chelsea has just signed Enzo Fernandez. They have Mateo Kovavic, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. They are also trying to give N’Golo Kante a new contract. This will make it hard for Jude Bellingham to play if Chelsea signs him.

