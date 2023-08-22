The Possible Bumpy Ride for Chelsea This Season

The journey of Chelsea this season will be like that of the Odyssey. A topsy turvy one at that. This is because there is so much uncertainty in the performance of the team.

The team can achieve greatness or can end up in mediocrity as they did last season. But with fresh inexperienced blood comes faint expectations.

Chelsea as a team has lost all her experienced players through mass sales and have succeeded to buy fresh and hungry players.

These players no doubt are world class players and can hurt any team as was seen in their performance against Liverpool on the opening day. But with the performance at West Ham, it is difficult to sustain good performances week in and week out.

It is clear that this Chelsea team will need till half of the season to begin to jell into Mauricio Pochettino style of play before they can become a force to reckon with.

Until then, it is expected that Chelsea may constantly break the heart of their fans for most of the part of the season.

The team is expected to become formidable with a midfield trio of Romeo La, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. The biggest challenge will be their slow start. Owing to the fact that Moises Caicedo committed his ever first career penalty on his debut for the team and Mykhaylo Mudryk is yet to start performing as expected.

Basically if Chelsea football club must steady her ship. Then the need for team of psychologists and counsellors will be needed to assist the coaches to build up the players determination to win. They may also need a new deadly experienced striker as Nicholas Jackson cannot do the job alone.

A great backroom staffing is as important as great coach staffing. Greatness of players is both in and off the pitch.

It is early but if Chelsea would want to compete for Champions League spot or remain partial contenders of the English Premier League, and possibly nick it at the end of the Carabao Cup and English FA Cup, then they should start getting scoring and avoid conceding goals.

Manzyblaze (

)