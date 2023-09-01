The Position Palmer Can Play At Chelsea

Chelsea have successfully finalized the transfer of Cole Palmer from Manchester City for an initial sum of £40 million. The agreement also entails potential additional payments that might augment the overall cost by £2.5 million. The talented 21-year-old has officially signed a seven-year contract with an option for an extra year.

Palmer has shown his versatility by playing in different positions both in the forward line and midfield. Due to limited playing time at the Etihad, he has been determined to secure more regular first-team opportunities. Chelsea’s plans for him involve utilizing him on the right side of their attack and as a number 10 which is similar to how Phil Foden is utilized at City. This strategic positioning aims to maximize Palmer’s evident potential and exploit his skills to the fullest.

The 21-year-old adds to Mauricio Pochettino’s wealth of attacking options, with Chelsea ramping up their efforts to sign another forward after Christopher Nkunku suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season. Earlier this summer, he was a valuable member of the England squad that clinched victory in the under-21 Euros. Throughout City’s triumphant season he made 25 appearances.

Anike3 (

)