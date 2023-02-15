The Players That Barcelona Must Give Special Attention To When They Face Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona football club, under the leadership of Xavi Hernandez, are doing well currently in the league as they are leading Real Madrid currently with eight points. They have been on very good form recently too, though they have a tricky match to play against Manchester United in the Europa League, and they must give their very best if they will come out with a good rest against a Manchester United team that is currently one of the toughest teams to face now.

Barcelona have a lot of quality in their squad, but for them to come out on top in the game, they have to give special attention to the following Manchester United players:

Marcus Rashford

The Red Devil winger has scored about twenty-one goals for the club this season, and his current form helped him win Premier League player of the month for last month. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez understands how tough it will be to handle the attacker, as the coach revealed in his press conference today that Marcus Rashford is one of the best players in Europe currently.

Casemiro

Manchester United have lost one of their best midfielders in the past two games due to his red card against Crystal Palace, but the player will be involved against Barcelona in the Europa League. Casemiro has not only proved that he is great at winning back the ball from opponents, but the Brazilian international has been instrumental in building up play for Manchester United. Barcelona already understands how difficult it will be to win the midfield against him, as they have faced him when he was playing for Real Madrid.

Bruno Fernandes

The Manchester United captain is a very intelligent player, and his ability on the ball, especially in igniting counterattacks, has been instrumental for Manchester United this season. Barcelona must stop him from making great passes if they want a great result against the English Premier League side.

Overall, Manchester United have some great players, and it will be interesting to see how Barcelona will be able to stop this group of players.

