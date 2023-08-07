SPORT

“The Players Are In Tears, I Hope The People In Nigeria Appreciate The Job They’ve Done”- Waldrum

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has spoken to the media after his team’s penalty shootout loss to England in the women’s world cup round of 16. The Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a harsh loss to the Lionesses of England after being the better team for the majority of the game.

Speaking on the feelings of the Nigerian players after the game, Waldrum said that the players are in tears and it’s a big disappointment to them losing in the manner that they did. In his own words…

“The players are in tears. It’s a big disappointment to them. We just tried to console them and let them understand it’s part of football. I hope the people in Nigeria hope they appreciate the job that they’ve done. I think we made the country proud.”

“We’ve not lost a game. I’m so proud of them. There’s such a bright future for this group. The players came together in an unbelievable way for this tournament. I’m so proud of each and every one of them. They played their hearts out.”

Source: Optus Sports.

