The Player That Could Set New EPL Transfer Record This January

In contrast to recent winter transfer markets, which saw fewer clubs participate and less money spent, the January 2023 transfer window has seen more clubs involved. The total amount spent by all Premier League teams during the previous winter transfer window was £290 million, but so far in the current window, almost £500 million has been spent.

The Premier League has consistently broken records for spending the most money on player acquisition throughout all of Europe, and this transfer window was no exception. There have already been some significant additions, and more are expected to be made before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

The Premier League could be set to have a new record of the most expensive British signing in this current transfer window, if a particular deal is completed before transfer deadline.

In this article, we will be writing on the player that could set a new Premier League record for the most expensive British signing in the league.

1. Enzo Fernandez – £105 million (€120 million)

Since the conclusion of the World Cup, when he exhibited extraordinary talent to help Argentina win the World Cup trophy, Enzo Fernandez has been Chelsea’s top target throughout this ongoing transfer window.

Early in the transfer window, Chelsea was particularly interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder, however negotiations between Chelsea and Benfica to move the player fell down after both clubs couldn’t agree on the player’s transfer fee.

Chelsea were reluctant to meet the £105 million transfer clause on Enzo Fernandez’s contract, which Benfica is demanding to be met before the player can move in this transfer window. However, recent reports claim that Chelsea would go to any lengths to sign Fernandez this January in order to avoid competition for the player from other clubs in the summer.

Chelsea is now prepared to pay Enzo Fernandez’s whole release clause, which is worth £105 million and would set a new record for the most expensive British signing in the Premier League if the deal is finalized before transfer deadline on Tuesday night.

After moving from Aston Villa to Manchester City in the summer of 2021 for a reported £100 million in transfer fees, Jack Grealish currently holds the record for the most expensive British signing.

Enzo Fernandez is on track to become the most expensive Premier League acquisition because the Chelsea board is making every effort to complete the transaction before the window ends.

