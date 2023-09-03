The performance was great, we did not get the result we deserved – Ten Hag says after Arsenal defeat

Few moments ago, Premier League Giant, Manchester United locked horns with Arsenal Football Club at the Emirates Stadium and it was an entertaining encounter.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoreline for the Red Devil’s just 27 minutes into the game but Arsenal responded very quickly as Martin Odegaard found an equalizer just a minute later.

New signing, Declan Rice made it 2-1 for Arsenal in extra time of the second half and Gabriel Jesus added the 3rd few minutes later to cling all three points for the Gunners.

After the game, Dutch tactician, Erik Ten Hag publicly came out to speak about his team’s performance stating that it was great display. Erik stated that you don’t always get the result

and what you deserve and that what happened to his team today is a clear example of that. He further stressed that the performance from his team was great, but they didn’t get the result they actually deserved.

"You don't always get the result and what you deserve, I think today was one of the days where the performance was right but we didn't get the result we deserved", Erik Ten Hag said

