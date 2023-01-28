SPORT

The only way Chelsea can qualify for the Champions league this season

Chelsea have been poor, disappointing and totally disorganized so far this season. The season is not yet over but it looks like Graham Potter’s team campaign is already over as Chelsea are out of the FA cup and Caraboa cup. The Blues are currently 10th on the EPL table.

Although, they are still in the Champions league for this season, Champions league football for next season looks very unlikely. But there is a slim chance that Chelsea can sneak into the UCL for next season but they will have to do one thing.

And that is winning the UCL title this season because it is the only sure way, Chelsea can keep playing UCL football next season. With their current form in the EPL, qualifying through the League seems impossible.

Except Chelsea have given up on playing in the Champions league for next season, the Blues must do the impossible and push towards winning the UCL title or else there will not be European football at Stamford Bridge next season.

What is your opinion?

