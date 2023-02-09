The Only Trophy Messi Has Competed For In His Career Without Winning

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG have been eliminated out of the Coupe de France following their 2-1 loss to Marseille. The Parisians have been highly impressive in performance since the beginning of this season and they currently sits first on the Ligue 1 table. However, they were unable to get past Olympique Marseille as Sergio Ramos goal wasn’t enough.

The Coupe de France is the only trophy Lionel Messi has competed for in his career without winning. The 35 year old is the second most decorated footballer of all time but he’s yet to win the Coupe de France title. PSG were eliminated out of competition in the round of 16 stage last season and they were also knocked out of the competition in round of 16 stage this season.

Alexis Sanchez put his side ahead of PSG in the 31st minute scoring from the penalty spot. Ramos then netted an equalizing goal for his side and was assisted by Neymar. Malinovskiy then netted a brilliant goal for Marseille in the 57th minute to make the score 2-1.

PSG stars including the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marquinhos, Marco Verrati, Hakimi and Nuno Mendes started against Olympique Marseille but they all failed to make an impact to the game.

Ramos thought he had rescued the game for PSG heading the ball in once again in second half stoppage time but the goal was immediately ruled out for offside.

