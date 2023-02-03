This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League has always been a tricky competition for a number of reasons. The quality of players and managers has always been supreme and hence the intensity has been top-notch as well. One aspect of the league that has always attracted attention and controversy is the quality of refereeing. With the intensity of the league, referees have more often than not been under the spotlight with their decision-making.

Seeing that the 2022/23 campaign is already half way gone, no fewer than 45 penalties have been awarded in the Premier league, but only one of the 20 competing teams is yet to concede a penalty kick this campaign.

Chelsea

Despite conceding 21 goals so far, 10th place side Chelsea are the only team yet to concede a penalty in the Premier league this season. The Blues have splashed $666 million to acquire 17 players this term and would be hoping their new boys will hit the ground running as soon as possible.

The fact that the Blues have not conceded a penalty this campaign goes to show how organized they have been in their defensive box. However, that same organization must be deployed in overall team performance if they are to finish high this term.

