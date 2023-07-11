The Only Skill That Harry Kane Outshines Marcus Rashford With

Two of the most talented strikers in the English Premier League, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford, have been at the center of recent controversy over who is the superior player. While both players have their talents and weaknesses, Harry Kane has one major advantage over Marcus Rashford.

This competency is completing. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Harry Kane is one of the top goal scorers in sport. He can score with a ferocious shot from outside the box, a pinpoint header off a corner, or a cool finish off a deft through ball, all from anywhere on the field.

Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, has yet to fully establish his finishing ability. He’s showed flashes of greatness as a finisher, but he still has room to improve in that regard.

He needs to focus on keeping his cool and making the right plays when he’s in good scoring position, since he frequently wastes opportunities that a player of his caliber should be able to convert. Not that anything detracts from Rashford’s greatness as a player. There are several reasons why he is so vital to Manchester United and the England national team.

He has a high work rate on and off the ball and is a fast, smart attacker who can make plays for himself and his teammates. But Harry Kane is the better player because of his ability to score goals. In football, it is impossible to exaggerate the value of a good finishing touch. It’s the main differentiator between good and excellent players and often determines the outcome of games.

Harry Kane is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, and he has received a slew of individual trophies and honors due in large part to his knack for finding the back of the net.

In sum, both Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are excellent goal scorers, but Harry Kane has the upper hand due to his more refined finishing. With work on his finishing, Rashford might develop into an even more lethal and productive striker in the future.

