A lot of teams have been exceptional since the beginning of the 2023/2024 season in Europe’s top five Leagues, and their excellent performances have helped them to win all their League matches.

English Premier League Champions Manchester City football club have been in an astonishing form since the beginning of the season, and they have been able to win all the four matches played.

Pep Guardiola led team started with a remarkable 3-0 victory over newly promoted Burnley football club, and they defeated Newcastle United football club 2-0 in their second game. They also defeated Sheffield United football club 2-1 before defeating Fulham football club 5-1 in their last game.

Real Madrid football club have also been impressive since the beginning of the season, and they have also won all their four League matches.

Carlo Ancelotti led team started with a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao football club, they also defeated Almeria football club 3-1 in their second game, and they secured a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo football club, before defeating Getafe football club 2-1 in their last game.

Inter Milan football club have also won all their 3 League matches, and it started with a remarkable 2-0 victory over Monza football club, and they also defeated Cagliari football club 2-0 in their second game, before defeating Fiorentina football club 4-0 on Sunday.

Stefano Pioli led AC Milan football club have also been exceptional since the beginning of the season, and they started with a 2-0 victory over Bologna football club, and they defeated Torino football club 4-1 in their second game, before defeating AS Roma football club 2-1 in their last game.

Bayer Leverkusen football club started the season with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Rassenballsport Leipzig football club, and they defeated Borussia Monchengladbach football club 3-0 in their second game before defeating Darmstadt football club 5-1 last weekend.

Bayern Munich football club started the season with a 4-0 away victory over Werder Bremen football club, and they also defeated Augsburg football club 3-1 in their second game, before defeating Borussia Monchengladbach football club 2-1 in their last game.

Here are the only six teams from Europe’s top five leagues that still have a perfect record in 2023/2024 season:

Manchester City football club of England (4/4 wins)

Real Madrid football club of Spain (4/4 wins)

Inter Milan football club of Italy (3/3 wins)

AC Milan football club of Italy (3/3 wins)

Bayern Munich football club of Germany (3/3 wins)

Bayer Leverkusen football club of Germany (3/3 wins).

