The Only Premier League Centre-back Who Could Be Better Than Lisandro Martinez Next Season

The center back for Manchester United and Spain’s national team, Lisandro Martinez, is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Even though he has only been one season at Old Trafford, the influence that he has made on the club is amazing.

Since moving to Manchester United from Eredivisie side Ajax in the summer of 2017, the Argentine international defender, who is now 25 years old, has developed into one of the best defenders in the league. Martinez was called out on a regular basis for his diminutive stature, and many people expressed their belief that his lack of height would prevent him from succeeding in the Premier League.

However, he disproved everyone’s assumptions and has performed admirably for the Red Devils, which led to his selection to the Premier League team of the season. Throughout the 2022–2023 season, he shown a high level of consistency and continued to be a nightmare for the vast majority of strikers and forwards in the league.

He was outstanding in both tackling and directing Manchester United’s defense, and he made a fine pair with French central defender Raphael Varane. He was a standout for Manchester United. Martinez helped stabilize Manchester United’s defense, which had been in disarray for years ever since Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand had left the team. Martinez’s contribution was crucial.

The Argentina national team member is a candidate to become Manchester United’s next starting central defense, and he possesses the skills necessary to realize this goal. Even though Lisandro Martinez is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top defenders, there is another defender in the league who has been more successful than Martinez in recent seasons.

The only defender who has shown to be a greater defender than Lisandro Martinez is William Saliba, who plays for Arsenal and is a top player there. The Frenchman has become one of the top players in the league, and the influence he had on the Gunners was incredible. His rise to prominence has helped him achieve this.

He is superior to the ace player for Manchester United in terms of his strength, pace, defensive qualities, and ability to read the game thanks to his excellent positional awareness. The rising star, who is only 21 years old, was one of the greatest defenders and one of the most excellent center-backs in the Premier League. He has a good chance of continuing his success in the upcoming season.

