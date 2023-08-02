SPORT

The only player who scored 5 goals in 9 minutes as a substitute in football history

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

Back in September 2015, something incredible happened in football that amazed the football world. While Robert Lewandowski was still playing for Bayern Munich back in 2015, He became the only player ever to score five goals in just nine minutes after coming on as a substitute.

During a match against Wolfsburg in 2015, Lewandowski’s performance was nothing short of legendary. In those nine minutes, he showed his extraordinary talent and goal scoring ability. which left fans in amazement. Scoring one goal in such a short time is already impressive, but five goals is extraordinary.

Lewandowski’s achievement stands as evidence to his incredible skills and dedication to the game. It is a record that seems almost impossible to break and will be remembered for years to come. His five goal wonder remains one of the greatest moments in football history, showing the magic and excitement that can happen on the pitch.

Ugocanwrite (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: NPFL: Enyimba Release 11 Players Ahead New Season

7 mins ago

NIG VS ENG: Ex Striker Maps Out Winning Formula for Nigeria Against England

9 mins ago

Official: Man Utd announce goalkeeper has completed permanent transfer to Championship side

23 mins ago

Video: Jesus Down With Knee Injury

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button