The only player who scored 5 goals in 9 minutes as a substitute in football history

Back in September 2015, something incredible happened in football that amazed the football world. While Robert Lewandowski was still playing for Bayern Munich back in 2015, He became the only player ever to score five goals in just nine minutes after coming on as a substitute.

During a match against Wolfsburg in 2015, Lewandowski’s performance was nothing short of legendary. In those nine minutes, he showed his extraordinary talent and goal scoring ability. which left fans in amazement. Scoring one goal in such a short time is already impressive, but five goals is extraordinary.

Lewandowski’s achievement stands as evidence to his incredible skills and dedication to the game. It is a record that seems almost impossible to break and will be remembered for years to come. His five goal wonder remains one of the greatest moments in football history, showing the magic and excitement that can happen on the pitch.

