The only Nigerian player to win the Premier league, Champions league, Europa League and AFCON titles

It is no longer news that many Nigerian players readily jump at the opportunity to ply their trade in the top tier of English football, and a number of them are currently doing so. Most of these players have made a good mark in the English Premier League in terms of goals, clinching titles and creating memorable celebrations. While a handful of these players managed to win the prestigious Premier league title, only one Nigerian player went on to add the coveted Champions league trophy, the Europa League and the Africa Cup of Nations as well;

John Mikel Obi

John Mikel Obi is undoubtedly one of the most decorated Nigerian players in history. The 35 year old who retired from professional football last year represented the Super Eagles between 2005 and 2019. In the Premier league, he spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge where he won two Premier league titles, the Champions league (2012), the Europa League (2013), 4 FA Cups, among others.

In 2013, he helped the Super Eagles become Champions of Africa for the third time in their history following their AFCON success in South Africa. He’s the only Nigerian player to have won the Premier league, Champions league, the Europa League and of course the Africa Cup of Nations. Mikel Obi was the most sought-after player in Europe after his brilliant display at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which also featured Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Although he scored just two goals in his 11 seasons with the Blues, he was Chelsea shield in the middle of the park.

