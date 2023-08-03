The Only Nations To Reach The Knockouts At Consecutive Men And Women’s World Cups.

Just when we thought there wouldn’t be more surprises at the ongoing Women’s World Cup, Morocco decided to shock the watching world by finishing second in Group H ahead of two-time winners Germany who suffered elimination today.

The Atlas Lionesses were bottom of their group following a 6-nil thrashing at the hands of Germany in their first game but they put that humiliating defeat behind them to secure consecutive victories in their final matches against South Korea and Colombia.

With a spot in the last 16 now secured, Morocco’s male and female team have now become only the second nation to reach the knockouts at consecutive Men and Women’s World Championships.

According to a post from CAF, Nigeria were the first to achieve this feat when the Super Eagles and Super Falcons reached the WC knockout stages in 1998 and 1999 respectively.

Morocco will now face France in the pre-quarterfinals while Nigeria take on the reigning European champions England next week.

