The Only Major Trophy Messi Has Competed For That He Hasn’t Won

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After the game against Marseille in the Coupe De France, Paris Saint-Germain was knocked out of the tournament following a 2-1 loss. This defeat means that Paris Saint-Germain has failed to win the Coupe De France in back-to-back years.

Photo: Marseille VS Paris Saint-Germain || Twitter

On the other hand, note that the defeat against Marseille also means that the Coupe De France remains the only major trophy Lionel Messi has competed for that he hasn’t won. Lionel Messi has won the French league, and Spanish domestic cups, and on the international level, Lionel Messi has won the Olympics, Copa America, Finalissima, and most recently, the World Cup.

Photo: Marseille VS Paris Saint-Germain || Twitter

For this reason, the Coupe De France remains the only competition that the Argentine national team captain has played in without winning. On the contrary, if Lionel Messi doesn’t extend his contract with PSG, this unpleasant record could stand forever.

Photo Credit: Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)