Erling Haaland has been in superb form, scoring goals in various competitions. However, he has not been able to find the back of the net in the Community shield. This special event marks the start of the football season in England, where the Premier League champions face the FA Cup winners.

In the 2022 Community Shield, Haaland had 16 touches and took 3 shots. Unfortunately, he couldn’t find the target. The story repeated in the 2023 edition, where he had 13 touches but couldn’t manage any shots on goal. Surprisingly, even though he played well in other competitions, the Community Shield has remained a challenge for him.

In the recent 2023 Community Shield, Manchester City faced Arsenal. The match was intense and Trossard scored a late 101st-minute equalizer, taking the game to penalties. Arsenal emerged victorious, beating the treble-winning Manchester City 4-1 on penalties.

While Haaland’s goal-scoring record is exceptional in most competitions, the Community Shield has proven to be an obstacle for him. Despite his talent, this prestigious tournament remains the only one in which he hasn’t found the back of the net for Manchester City.

