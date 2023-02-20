The Only Club That Have Beaten Barcelona Every Time They Met In An Official Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona have cemented their status as one of the most decorated teams in the world. Asides that, they are also known as one of the best teams in terms of team strength and depth. They boast of producing world class stars such as Ronaldinho, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Carlos Puyol, Neymar Jr, Luis Suarez even the legendary Lionel Messi.

They are the first team to win the sextuple in the history of football, doing so under the best manager in their history, Pep Guardiola. Even the frequently talked about best team in Europe have been crushed many times by the Catalan Giants. One of their most famous victories over Real Madrid was the time they beat Real Madrid with an unforgettable scoreline of 5-1, even when Cristiano Ronaldo was in the team. Every club that has played against Barcelona has been beaten at least once by the Catalan Giants, except one team, Dundee United.

Dundee United beat Barcelona in all the 4 official competitive meetings they had. The first time was in the first leg of the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, which Dundee United won with a scoreline of 2-1. In the second leg of the knockout stage, Dundee United also won with a scoreline of 2-0. The third time they met was in the first of of a UEFA Cup meeting, which Dundee United won with a scoreline of 1-0, in the second leg, Dundee United also won with a scoreline of 2-1.

In 2007, Barcelona and Dundee United engaged in a friendly match. Lionel Messi scored in Barcelona’s 5-1 victory, although Barcelona has never defeated Dundee United in formal head-to-head competition or competitive games.

Now you know that there is a team that Barcelona has failed to defeat in an official meeting.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

Simplegist (

)