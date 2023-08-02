The Only Club In The EPL Top Six Yet To Lose A Single Game All Preseason

The English Premier League kicks off next week with Manchester City’s title defense. The top six are Premier League clubs who have not lost a game in pre-season.

Manchester United have won 3 and lost 3 of their 6 pre-season games so far. And Arsenal have tasted defeat, winning just two of their four pre-season games.

Liverpool have won just 2 of their last 4 pre-season games, including 1 loss and 1 draw. Tottenham have also tasted a pre-season slump with just one win so far. Manchester City have won just two of their three pre-season games and lost one.

However, Chelsea remains the only team in the Premier League’s top six to remain unbeaten in pre-season. The London club finished outside the top 10 last season but have been impressive in pre-season so far. Pochettino’s men have won three of their last four pre-season games and face Borussia Dortmund tomorrow.

Thanks for reading, share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Entertainment/Facts (

)