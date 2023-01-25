The Only Africans To Have Scored 10 Or More Goals Across Europe’s Top Five Leagues This Season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Over the years, we’ve seen the likes of Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o and Yaya Toure represent Africa well during their playing days in Europe.

And in recent memory, the successes of players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Mahrez in Europe has put the African continent on the map, making it easier for other rising African stars to be given the opportunity to showcase their talents at various European clubs.

This season, these 3 players that will be discussed below are already making their marks in top European leagues and may go on to be the faces of African football in years to come.

3. Ademola Lookman.

Since moving to Atalanta last summer in a deal worth a reported €15 million, the 25-year old Nigerian forward has really settled well in Italy where he’s currently tearing up the Serie A with his performances in front of goal.

Lookman starred in Atalanta’s last league match against Juventus, bagging a brace and providing an assist as The Black and Blues held the Old Ladies to a 3-3 draw in Turin.

Lookman now has 11 league goals to his name, making him one of only 3 African players to have found the back of the net 10 or more times across Europe’s top 5 leagues this term.

2. Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria striker is enjoying his best season at Serie A leaders Napoli who are now 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Osimhen’s league goals (13) this term has helped Napoli amass 50 points halfway through the season, and he could bag more to lead them to their first league title since 1990.

1. Terem Moffi.

Born in 1999 at Calabar, Moffi is attracting interest from various clubs following a string of fine performances at French Ligue 1 side, Lorient which has seen him score 11 league goals so far.

So at the moment, these are the only African players to have reached double figures in goals across Europe’s elite leagues. And surprisingly, they are all Nigerians.

