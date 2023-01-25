The Only African Players Who Have Scored 10 & More Goals In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season
Only three African players have scored 10+ goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season.
Incredibly, they are all Nigerian players.
Victor Osimhen (Napoli, 13 goals)
Osimhen has been remarkable for the Italian Serie A side since joining them in 2020 from Lille. He has been on fire since his return from injury in October, netting 13 goals with 3 assists in just 15 games.
He is presently the leading Serie A top scorer with 13 goals and is closely followed by his compatriots, Ademola Lookman and Terem Moffi.
Terem Moffi (Lorient, 12 goals)
The 23-year-old forward has been outstanding since signing with the Italian club in October 2020. He netted 12 goals in just 18 league games. Moffi is second in the Serie A goalscorer chart – just a goal behind Osimhen.
Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, 11 goals)
Just after joining Atalanta on a 4-year contract for a reported fee of €15 m in August 2022, Lookman soon became Atalanta’s most prolific striker. He became one of the most popular and recognized players in Serie A. Within a short period, Lookman scored 11 goals and made 3 assists in 18 game appearances.
Osimhen, Moffi, and Lookman are the goal machines presently in Serie A!
