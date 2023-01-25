SPORT

The Only African Players Who Have Scored 10 & More Goals In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only three African players have scored 10+ goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Incredibly, they are all Nigerian players.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli, 13 goals)

Osimhen has been remarkable for the Italian Serie A side since joining them in 2020 from Lille. He has been on fire since his return from injury in October, netting 13 goals with 3 assists in just 15 games.

He is presently the leading Serie A top scorer with 13 goals and is closely followed by his compatriots, Ademola Lookman and Terem Moffi.

Terem Moffi (Lorient, 12 goals)

The 23-year-old forward has been outstanding since signing with the Italian club in October 2020. He netted 12 goals in just 18 league games. Moffi is second in the Serie A goalscorer chart – just a goal behind Osimhen. 

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, 11 goals)

Just after joining Atalanta on a 4-year contract for a reported fee of €15 m in August 2022, Lookman soon became Atalanta’s most prolific striker. He became one of the most popular and recognized players in Serie A. Within a short period, Lookman scored 11 goals and made 3 assists in 18 game appearances. 

Osimhen, Moffi, and Lookman are the goal machines presently in Serie A!

Ovieemma11 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Real Madrid Manager, Carlo Ancelotti Says He Doesn’t Have To Explain Why He Benched Kroos And Modric.

11 mins ago

Reactions as Newcastle players were seen waving goodbye to Caleta-Car after his red card last night

19 mins ago

Transfer: Done deal; Newcastle open to selling Saint-Maximin;Man Utd looking to sign another striker

27 mins ago

FA CUP: Guardiola’s Strongest XI That could See Man City Qualify for next round versus Arsenal

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button