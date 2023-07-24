The Only African Nation That Was Undefeated After First Round Of Matches At The Women’s World Cup.

4 nations from Africa featured in matchday one at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup but only one of them managed to avoid defeat.

African champions South Africa narrowly missed out on gaining a point against Sweden who came back from a goal down to beat the Banyana Banyana 2-1 by courtesy of a stoppage time goal from Amanda Ilestedt.

Morocco who were runner-up at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations began their maiden WC campaign this morning with a 6-nil thrashing at the hands of two-time world champions Germany.

Then Zambia who defeated Nigeria to win bronze medal during last year’s AFCON tournament were humiliated 5-nil when they faced Japan last weekend.

But the Super Falcons of Nigeria who came into this competition as the 4th best African nation managed to hold a big footballing country like Canada to a goalless draw.

The West Africans remain undefeated thanks in no small part to their goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie who denied Christine Sinclair from the spot.

Falcons will face Australia next on Thursday by 11am Nigerian time.

