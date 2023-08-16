The only 6 players who were signed for 100 million plus each in the EPL

In the world of football transfers, the Premier League has seen only 6 players transfer fees exceeding £100 million. Below are the only 6 players who were signed for 100 million plus in the Premier League.

1.) Moisés Caicedo: From Brighton to Chelsea

Chelsea recently completed a €127 million deal to bring in Ecuadorian sensation Moisés Caicedo from Brighton. The midfielder signed an eight-year contract, potentially extending to nine years. With his potential and versatility, Caicedo’s addition adds creativity into Chelsea’s midfield.

2.) Enzo Fernandez: From Benfica to Chelsea

Another Chelsea acquisition, Enzo Fernandez arrived from Benfica for an impressive €121 million. With a contract running until 2031, the midfielder’s arrival adds depth and flair to the Blues’ midfield ranks, promising to enhance their creativity in the midfield.

3.) Jack Grealish: From Aston Villa to Manchester City

Manchester City’s purchase of Jack Grealish for €118 million signified their determination to bolster their attacking forces. Grealish’s six-year contract showed the club believed in his potential to thrive alongside established stars in the City ranks.

4.) Romelu Lukaku: From Inter Milan to Chelsea

Chelsea’s pursuit of Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku culminated in a €113 million deal. The Belgian striker’s returned to Stamford Bridge to offer the Blues a potent attacking force. He spent a year with the blues and was loaned to Inter Milan

5.) Declan Rice: From West Ham to Arsenal

Arsenal secured Declan Rice’s services from West Ham in a deal worth £117 million. The English midfielder’s addition bolsters Arsenal’s midfield and defense, As they aim to climb the Premier League ranks.

6.) Paul Pogba: From Juventus to Manchester United

In the past, Manchester United made waves by securing French midfielder Paul Pogba’s services from Juventus for a then-world-record transfer fee of €105 million. Pogba’s signing was a statement of United’s ambition to return to the top of English and European football.

Ugocanwrite (

)