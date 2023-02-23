The Next Game is the Most Important – José Mourinho says ahead of Salzburg clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the Europa League play-off against RB Salzburg, José Mourinho provides injury updates on his Roma players and adopts a different style when speaking to the crowd. “The future is the last subject I want to discuss right now.”

The Giallorossi need to win only to tie the tie and get the victory by two decisive goals to advance to the Round of 16 because the first leg ended 1-0 in Austria.

The first inquiries inevitably centered on injuries, as Tammy Abraham, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Paulo Dybala are all questionable. The first two have muscular problems, and the striker required stitches for an eyebrow cut.

“All of them are on the team, but not fully. They are willing to assist, and we’ll decide jointly before moving forward or not, Mourinho said in a press conference.

“It’s impossible to predict what Salzburg will accomplish because 1-0 is a slight edge. They normally attempt to play and attack, not the attitude of a team that will come here and try to draw 0-0. The outcome for us may change from the first leg, which was comparable to this one but ended with us losing despite being the team with the best chance of winning. Tomorrow hopefully will be different.”

Mourinho’s future as a Roma coach is still the subject of intense conjecture, with many speculating that he is setting himself up for a summer exit.

“The day before this game, I don’t want to ponder about my or the team’s future. We must consider today’s knockout round. The future in this instance is the next match. I don’t want to discuss my circumstance.

During the weekend victory against Verona, Mourinho had also criticized the Stadio Olimpico supporters for heckling some players and complaining at times.

“The other day, when I was wrapping up the press conference, I apologized for my statements and said it was not my place to do so. I am aware that I must face their criticism.

“Clearly, we are accustomed to passionate fans, the Curva that gave us so much last season, especially in this time with crucial matches against Leicester, Bremen, and Vitesse, and that is where I need my squad to have the appropriate mentality today. If they can play with us once more, it will help the game’s momentum, dynamism, and intensity.

“They will experience the stadium atmosphere they desire, which we will be able to produce. A team’s strategy and performance contribute to creating a positive environment. We are only in charge of ourselves.

“You didn’t ask me this time what is more important, Serie A or the Europa League, because you know my answer, the next game is the most important. I hope that the crowd understands we are giving it all we’ve got.”

After breaking his leg during a training session in August, Georginio Wijnaldum finally made a comeback.

“Wijnaldum is developing daily, and the 10 minutes he played against Verona against them demonstrated the increasing intensity, making him a possibility to play for longer than five minutes.

“We had a low-intensity training session yesterday that was more focused on tactics, but I am confident that the players want to win the knockout match, and I have no worries we will arrive with the appropriate mentality, especially given that this team only surprises me when it has the wrong attitude. The squad always offers everything they have, whatever the difficulties we are under.

