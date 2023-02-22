The Napoli Player That Could Beat Osimhen & Kvaratskhelia For The Player Of The Year Award

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli, this season, have been one of the best teams not just in Italian football, but in the whole of Europe. They sit top of the Seria A league table 15 points clear of second placed Inter Milan and have secured a vital first leg win in the Uefa Champions League round of 16.

Currently, no team in Europe’s top 5 leagues can claim to be enjoying a better campaign than the Naples outfit.

As good as Napoli have been as a team, everyone seems to credit their incredible campaign down to two players: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen.

No doubt these two players have been sensational, but there is another player that’s getting underrated and not given the credit he deserves. That player is Kim MinJae.

The 26-year-old South Korean defender has been phenomenal for Napoli this season. When they sold Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea in the summer, there were worries that they might struggle defensively. But Kim has solved this problem flawlessly.

I understand that Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia are the two players leading the race for the Napoli Player of the year award, but I feel like Kim MinJae has a good shot to win the award ahead of those two.

What Fans Are Saying About The Defender

The problem is that defenders don’t get as much hype as the forwards who are always scoring and creating scoring chances. But anyone who watches Napoli would see clearly that the South Korean absolutely deserves to win the player of the year award as much as those Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.

