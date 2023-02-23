SPORT

The Most Valuable Xi Players Left In The UEFA Europa League

There are many exciting Europa league fixture and there are teams who would be eliminated from the competition tonight. Manchester united would take on Barcelona, while Roma would play against Salzburg. Other top teams like Monaco, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Sevilla would also compete on Tonight’s Europa league clash. However, only two players with a market value of 100 million Euros is still left in the tournament. However, The image below depicts the most valuable players for each position in Europa league.

The Most Valuable Xi Left In The UEFA Europa League.

Goalkeeper: Aarons Ramsdale has a market value of 30 million Euros.

Full-backs: Jules Kounde is valued at 60 million Euros, while Zinchenko has a market value of 32 million Euros.

Centre-backs: Ronald Araujo is currently valued at 60 million Euros, while Saliba William has a market value of 50 million Euros.

Offensive midfielders: Bruno Fernandes has a market value of 75 million Euros.

Defensive midfielders: Pedri and Gabi are currently valued at 100 and 90 million Euros, respectively.

Forwards: Dusan Vlahovic is currently valued at 80 million Euros.

Wingers: Bukayo Saka has a market value of 100 million Euros, while Gabriel Martinelli is valued at 60 million Euros.

