The Most Valuable XI In Football Presently

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid).

The Belgian International is one of the most valuable goalkeepers out there in Europe presently. The Real Madrid Shot Stopper is presently worth the sum of 45 million euros in the transfer market.

Centre-Backs: Josko Gvardiol (Red Bull Leipzig) and Ruben Dias (Man City).

Josko Gvardiol is one of the best young defenders in the World at the moment. The Croatian International is highly valued in the transfer market due to his amazing performance both on club and national levels. The 21-year-old is presently worth a massive sum of 75 million euros. Ruben Dias on the other hand is valued a bit higher than Gvardiol and is worth the sum of 80 million euros.

Full-Backs: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) and Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain).

Achraf Hakimi is one the best right-backs in the world so it is only right that he gets valued highly in the transfer market. The Moroccan International is presently worth 65 million euros for Paris Saint-Germain. Alphonso Davies on the other is valued at 70 million euros for Bayern Munich.

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), and Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

Jamal Musiala is worth 110 million euros on the transfer market at the moment. His incredible performance for Bayern Munich and Germany in recent years has indeed elevated his transfer value. Pedri Gonzalez who has been a shining light at Barcelona in recent years is valued at 100 million euros while Jude Bellingham is worth 120 million euros for the Los Blancos.

Forwards: Vinicius Jnr (Real Madrid), Erling Braut Haaland (Man City), and Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain).

Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are the two most valuable players in the world at the moment as they are both worth the sum of 180 million euros. Vinicius Jnr on the other hand is valued at 150 million euros for Real Madrid.

Source: Transfermarkt

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading

Godsports (

)